Rolton heads north

Rolton's northeast team

Rolton Group now has a team of six working out of its new northeast regional office in Newcastle.

Rolton head office is in Higham Ferrers, near Wellingborough. It also has two offices in Birmingham (in B3 and B46), one in Peterborough, and now one in Newcastle, making five in total.

“Building on our involvement with the ongoing Britishvolt Gigaplant project in Blyth, we have been actively establishing a team here in the northeast,” said Andrew Glancey, associate director in the Newcastle office. “Newcastle is a fantastic city that boasts ample opportunity with access to the wider northeast region for building client relationships and generating new workflow. Acquiring a permanent base for our growing regional team was the next logical step and one that supports our strategic business objectives for expansion.”

Rolton was appointed in 2020 as lead consulting engineer for the development of Britishvolt’s £3.8bn battery factory in Blyth.

Managing director Craig Smith said: “With such an iconic, major project ongoing and several other clients and design team partners based in the region, expanding our operations to Newcastle has been an excellent move for us; but we’re not just here for the Gigaplant.

Earlier this year Rolton was gained a place on the Prosper design and consultancy framework for the provision of engineering services to public sector contracting bodies in the northeast, Cumbria and North Yorkshire.

