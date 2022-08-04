The Ladder Association, is a not-for-profit industry body dedicated to promoting the safe use of portable ladders.

It has launched a short online survey asking roof ladder users – and those who manage or supervise the use of roof ladders – to share (anonymously) information on frequency of use, positioning and accessing the roof ladder, and the use of personal fall protection measures.

Open to roof ladder users in both the workplace and at home, the survey aims to gain a better understanding of roof ladders from a user’s perspective.

The results will be used by the Ladder Association to collaborate with ladder manufacturers, regulators, and the wider industry to prevent falls from height when using roof ladders.

The survey can be found at ladderassociation.org.uk/roof-ladder-survey until 31st August 2022.

