Roof truss lift completed

The 100-tonne steelwork section was lifted into place in the north stand, commencing a series of lifts over the coming weeks at both ends of the stadium that will offer a first view of its full height of just under 45 m.

In total, Everton Stadium will have five roof trusses installed; two in the smaller north stand and three atop the one-tier south stand that will eventually house 13,000 spectators.

Each truss, which initially rest on temporary support trestles built into the stand, consists of three sections assembled at ground level and lifted into placed individually. Each of those 15 steelwork sections weighs approximately 100 tonnes.

The completed roof trusses will have clear spans of between 150 and 175 m, once the temporary support trestles are removed. The depth of the trusses varies between 4 m deep at the supports, to around 11.5m at mid-span.

Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, due for completion in the 2024/25 season, is recognised as the largest single-site private sector development in the country, contributing an estimated £1.3bn to the UK economy, creating thousands of jobs and attracting 1.4m visitors to the city of Liverpool, annually.

