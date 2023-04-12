Roofer gets 14 months in jail for safety breaches

Patrick McCarthy, trading as All Care Home Improvements, was charged with workplace health & safety breaches following the death of Andrei-Ionel Hutanu in 2019.

No scaffolding or other measures had been put in place to prevent falls from the roof. Mr Hutanu initially survived his fall but died from his injuries a week later.

Harrow Crown Court heard how 33-year-old Andrei-Ionel Hutanu and another man were working at the rear of commercial premises in Neasden on 19th August 2019. While his co-worker had been instructed to remove building materials from a flat roof, Mr Hutanu had been instructed to carry out repair work on a tiled pitched roof. He was working on it from a roofing ladder when he fell approximately five metres (16 ft) onto a concrete alleyway below.

He fractured his neck and sustained other serious head injuries in the fall and was taken by air ambulance to St Marys Hospital in Paddington. He died on 26th August 2019.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) into the incident found that 37-year-old Patrick McCarthy had failed to take any steps to prevent falls from height by failing to install scaffolding around the perimeter of the building or flat roof where both men were working.

Patrick McCarthy (trading as All Care Home Improvements) of Bashley Road, Ealing, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 6(3) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005. He received a 14 -month custodial sentence at a hearing on 4th April 2023.

HSE inspector Philip Jordan said after the hearing: “This tragic incident could have been easily avoided. Assessing and planning work at height is essential to ensuring that suitable and sufficient measures are in place to prevent falls from height.

“The custodial sentence imposed on Mr McCarthy should underline to everyone in the construction industry that the courts, and HSE, take a failure to follow the regulations extremely seriously. HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against individuals or companies that fall below the required standards.”

