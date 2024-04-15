Rose to build L&G's Thundersley estate

Rendering of how the development might look

The development of 44 homes on Hart Road in Thundersley will be the first net zero (regulated) carbon homes scheme from Legal & General Affordable Homes (LGAH).

To be built by Rose Builders, a fifth generation family firm, the new homes will include 35 for shared ownership and nine for affordable rent, in a mix of two-bedroom and three-bedroom houses, all with private gardens.

The homes are designed to be EPC A and meet the emerging Future Homes Standards, with air source heat pumps and solar panels.

LGAH now has nearly 5,000 homes in operation and more than 2,000 in development around the country.

Ben Denton, chief executive at Legal & General Affordable Homes, said: “The gap between supply and demand of affordable housing has never been greater and, as the cost of living is rising, it’s getting more and more difficult to save for a deposit and buy a property outright.

“Our new scheme at Hart Road is solely affordable housing with a mix of affordable rent and shared ownership properties built to high sustainability standards, to not only help locals get on the property ladder but also keep costs down in the future.”

Rose Builders

Construction work is due to start in the coming weeks, with the first home expected to be completed by April 2025.

