Rotherham replaces Fortem with Engie

Engie takes over from Fortem

The new contracts start on April 2020.

Mears will continue as the main contractor for the north of the borough, as it has for nearly 10 years.

Engie has been appointed as the new main contractor in the south of the borough, which is currently held by Fortem, Willmott Dixon’s building maintenance business.

Mears and Engie will both provide a repairs service, make empty properties ready to be re-let, provide a caretaking service and make adaptations to homes when required.

Mears will also deliver some borough-wide planned work, capital improvement schemes, structural works and repairs to fire damaged properties. Engie will carry out gas, electrical and mechanical maintenance work and some capital improvement schemes across the borough.

The contracts will run for an initial five years with the option to extend for a further five years.

Formal tenders were submitted by five contractors in June and assessed on the basis of 70% quality, 30% price.

Councillor Dominic Beck, cabinet member for housing at Rotherham Council, said: “The repairs and maintenance delivery providers we appoint are extremely important and I am confident we have recruited two excellent partners with strong track records.

“We are delighted to award the council housing repairs and maintenance contracts to two companies that have shown they have the highest standards of service delivery which in turn will mean our tenants enjoy high quality accommodation.”

Assistant director of housing Tom Bell said: “I am delighted that we will retain the services of our current staff to provide continuity and stability for our customers. Mears staff will continue as they are. Staff working on the current Fortem contract will be transferred under TUPE arrangements to Engie.

“When the new contract starts in April 2020, it is expected that staff will stay on existing or similar terms and as a council we will continue to support and facilitate a smooth transition to the new contract for the benefit of our residents.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk