Royal Haskoning plans €2bn port development in Albania

Albanian port

The €2bn scheme, developed in partnership with Albanian engineering firm Abkons, reveal an ambitious transformation of maritime infrastructure in Albania and multi-modal transport in the Western Balkans.

Royal Haskoning presented draft plans to Albanian prime minister Edi Rama in June. They were then shared with the wider Albanian government and the Kosovan government at a meeting in the capital, Pristina.

Rama travelled to The Hague for discussions with the Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte and Dutch businesses including Royal Haskoning on 4th July. The aim of the visit is “to deepen both the bilateral political and economic cooperation agenda,” said Royal Haskoning.

The proposed scheme will see the operations of the existing Port of Durrës move out of the city to a new location in Porto Romano, nine kilometres north.

Royal Haskoning says the new seaport will use the latest automation technology and will be connected with the national road and rail networks including a direct link with the planned dry port facility in neighbouring Kosovo, creating a trade hub for the rest of the Balkan states.

The project includes an inland trans-shipment terminal near Pristina, designed to allow the entire Balkans region to share the economic benefits of the new port. The existing Port of Durrës will be redeveloped to provide a commercial leisure-focused waterfront for the residents and tourists.

Prime minister Rama said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to set a new standard in planning and connectivity. The scheme allows the entire region to benefit from the increased trade, opportunities, and environmental improvements. I feel we are in safe hands with Royal Haskoning, and I look forward to the next stage.”

Erik Oostwegel, CEO of Royal Haskoning, said the project would set new standards for planning in Albania. “It will pave the way for a more coherent development strategy and ensure the stunning coastline of the country is preserved for the benefit of residents and to increase tourism activities.”

It is hoped that the new port development will begin operations as soon s 2025.

