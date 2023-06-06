Royal HaskoningDHV to design upgrade of Sydney’s Circular Quay

CGI of the completed project

The project, led by the Circular Quay Consortium (CQC) in partnership with Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW), aims to revitalise Sydney’s outdated Circular Quay precinct to provide more attractive facilities for residents and visitors alike.

The New South Wales government has allocated AU$216m (£???) for the renewal of the precinct’s transport hubs to create a modern and accessible high-capacity transport interchange with new ferry wharves and an upgraded station.

Located between Sydney’s Opera House and Harbour Bridge, Circular Quay, also known as “Warrane”, is predicted to host around 20 million visitors and handle an estimated 86 million journeys through the district annually by 2041.

Royal HaskoningDHV will work closely with the Circular Quay Consortium which comprises Besix Watpac, Capella Capital and Lendlease Construction in partnership with the New South Wales government, First Nations advisors and key stakeholders.

Royal HaskoningDHV’s project team will demolish the six existing wharves and replace them with accessible pontoons. The company will also design the upgrade of the western and southern promenades, including widening them to 20 metres to provide more seating, shade and space for passengers and visitors.

