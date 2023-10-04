RSK acquires RJT Excavations

RSK has bought RJT from Mancunian Mercantile Investments for an undisclosed sum.

RJT was formed in 1989 by Robert James Turnbull in Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders.

It turned over £30m last year and made a pre-tax profit of nearly £3m. It has regional offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Leeds and approximately 125 employees.

In 2021 The Construction Index ranked it as the UK’s 13th largest specialist earthmoving contractor.

RJT's fleet comprises more than 60 pieces of heavy plant, from excavators, dozers, dump trucks, rollers and a large fleet of crushing equipment to specialist stabilisation equipment and heavy haulage.

RJT managing director Garry Young, who will continue to lead the business, said: “RSK Group brings some excellent synergies across the companies in its portfolio. This will provide opportunities to work together with similar companies within the group that have knowledge and experience in areas of construction that we do not currently have in-house. I believe that the RSK Group’s similar values and ethics bodes well for the future and that this acquisition is an excellent outcome for all RJT employees.”

RSK chief executive Alan Ryder said: “The acquisition of RJT will prove extremely valuable to the group, enhancing our engineering and infrastructure services across the UK. RJT’s team of specialists boasts an impressive skillset, applying its civil engineering, ground modelling, project management and bulk earthworks services to a diverse range of sectors, from roads and water installations to golf courses and landfill sites.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk