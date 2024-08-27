RSK adds light rights specialist

EB7 has a staff of 30, including surveyors, lawyers, architects and architectural visualisers. Its work includes environmental impact assessments, overshadowing issues, renewable energy, neighbourly matters, party walls, computer-generated imagery (CGI), visualisation and virtual reality.

Clients include the Berkeley Homes, Canary Wharf Group, Bellway, Redrow, and Morgan Sindall.

EB7 daylight and sunlight director John Barnes said: “With RSK’s focus on delivering sustainable solutions, the group felt like a natural fit for EB7. We are looking forward to working with RSK businesses, particularly those who work in the environmental, planning, renewable energy and infrastructure sectors. Our team has some experience of working with RSK companies and values how the group harnesses its range of skills to achieve truly integrated project management and delivery.”

RSK chief executive Alan Ryder added: “With its focus on unlocking the development potential of sites, pre-empting constraints and proactively managing risks as they arise, EB7 is an excellent addition to RSK. Working across all sectors, these talented new colleagues advise a broad range of clients and work with leading architects, project managers and planning consultancies. Their services range from initial project feasibility advice to formal assessments and development envelopes, planning reports and rights of light negotiations.”

