RSK adds rail contractor

Global Infrastructure Group comprises Global Rail Construction in the UK and Global Rail Services in Ireland.

Global Rail Construction turned over £20m in 2022 and made a pre-tax profit of £2.9m.

Clients include Network Rail, Transport for London, Balfour Beatty, West Midlands Trains, Alstom, Atkins, Bam, Murphy, Barhale, Siemens, Iarnród Éireann, ESB and Tetra Ireland. Completion of the Irish element of the acquisition is subject to the necessary regulatory approvals in Ireland.

Managing directors Marco Lombardelli and Stephen O’Brien, who will continue to lead the business, and fellow co-owner Ivan Holloway said: “This acquisition enables our businesses in both the UK and Ireland to continue to grow its current capabilities, while affording us the opportunity to provide a number of key services as part of the wider RSK Group. The strength in depth, this opportunity brings to this acquisition is incredible and we are delighted to be joining and working with the RSK Group.”

RSK chief executive Alan Ryder said: “The addition of the Global Infrastructure Group enhances RSK’s presence in this sector and we welcome their impressive skills and experience to the group. Global Infrastructure Group encompasses design, construction and installation services across a wide range of critical rail and transport infrastructure with the latter including utilities, energy and roads within its impressive skillset.”

Earlier this month RSK – a company whose entire business model is based in making acquisitions – took over Larsen Water Management, an Irish company with 30 years’ experience in water leakage detection.

