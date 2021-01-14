RSK bolts on generator and nuclear waste capabilities

Pharos Generator Services' premises in Runcorn

RSK has bought three new small businesses: an environmental consultant in Spain and two UK business in the power generator business.

This news comes just weeks after the group announced that it was in the final stages of buying the UK and Asia water businesses of Black & Veatch. [See previous report here.]

The latest acquisitions include Amphos 21, which was established in 1994 in Barcelona as a specialist scientific radioactive waste management consultancy. It now offers environmental consulting in the nuclear, mining, water resources and oil & gas sectors, serving clients in over 20 countries. It currently has more than 180 employees in Spain, Chile and Peru.

The other two businesses now taken on by RSK are both from engineering specialist Pharos Group: Pharos Generator Services (based in Cheshire and Bristol) and Pharos Field Engineering Services (FES, based in Leicester).

Pharos Generator Services supplies and supports diesel backup and emergency power systems. Clients include the Ministry of Defence, BT, the NHS, police forces, fire services and facilities management companies.

Pharos FES specialises in the specification and installation of standby power generation plant.

“Bringing Amphos 21 into the RSK group extends our geographical reach to include 140 employees in Chile and Peru who are already supporting the mining sector and have recently expanded operations to support major infrastructure projects,” said Nigel Board, director of RSK’s European division.

“Amphos 21 brings a step change in our delivery capability in the European nuclear sector with the specific expertise that they offer on radioactive waste management and storage.

“We anticipate a continued demand for various metals mined in South America to support battery technologies for electric vehicles, for example, that form part of the ongoing energy and travel revolution. Amphos 21 offers sophisticated groundwater modelling and other environmental services to many large mining companies: an area of growth for years to come.”

Pharos Generator Services and Pharos FES will join RSK’s geosciences and engineering division under the direction of George Tuckwell. Both companies will continue to be operated by the existing management teams, which include Keith Tyrrell, Lee McMurray, Richard Love, Paul Hyatt and Steve Chapman.

“Pharos Generator Services and FES are actively exploring new clean-fuel technologies, and with support from the wider RSK group, will continue the expansion of their services to include renewable technologies and battery standby power,” said George Tuckwell. “This is a market that is expected to grow considerably as we move towards clean energy. Many organisations currently rely on diesel generators for backup power but we have an ambition to explore how renewables and battery storage might be a valued alternative in certain situations.”

