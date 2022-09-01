RSK buys steel fabricator

Milestone Communications' premises in Old Dalby, Leicestershire

Milestone offers bespoke steel fabrication and turnkey project management for clients including Ericsson, Vodafone and EE, as well as Galliford Try and Clarke Telecom.

Established in 2004 in Leicestershire, it has 80 employees, including in-house delivery crews, and turns over £8m a year.

Milestone’s joint managing directors Adrian Whalley and Gavin Baxter said: “We are looking forward to bringing Milestone’s unique service offerings and culture to the RSK Group as well as gaining the structure, support and opportunities that the group environment will provide.”

RSK founder and chief executive Alan Ryder said: “The addition of Milestone’s considerable expertise to RSK will serve the group and its clients well; enhancing our current strength in the renewables sector whilst improving the group’s access to the telecommunications market. We are particularly excited about Milestone’s steel fabrication capabilities which will bring a much-valued skillset in-house for the group and allow us to continue to expand in line with growing market demands.”

RSK has made more than 20 acquisitions so far this year as it seeks to build turnover to service its debt. In July it acquired MG Scaffolding, a contract scaffolding company servicing the Midlands and southeast of England, and Cardiff-based facilities and environmental services management company MSS Group.

The business has been built on acquisitions and is now composed of more than 175 companies, employing 10,000 people. Annual turnover for the year to April 2022 is expected to be more than £800m, more than double the previous year’s £350m.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk