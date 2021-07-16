RSK snaffles mini piling specialist

TechnikGS becomes RSK’s 10th acquisition of the current financial year, and it’s 52nd (by our reckoning) since April 2016.

The new joiner to the group provides mini piling, micro piling and quality geotechnical solutions for foundation and ground engineering problems.

Established in 2011 as Technik Ground Solutions, the business has offices in Runcorn (where it is registered), London and Glasgow. It operates across construction, energy, utilities, infrastructure, manufacturing, petrochemical, distribution and defence.

TechnikGS’s existing management team of Graham Lewis, Paul Whinfield, Kevin Christie and Paul Woodfield will continue to lead the business. It will become part of RSK’s Geosciences and Engineering division, under the direction of divisional director George Tuckwell.

Graham Lewis, one of the founders of TechnikGS, said: “Our values are shared by RSK, and this acquisition will provide a platform for continuous improvement and structured growth. We are excited about the new opportunities and challenges ahead.”

RSK founder and chief executive Alan Ryder said: “TechnikGS will undoubtedly be a strong addition to our offering and will expand and strengthen our geotechnical provision. We already have a good relationship with the business through existing RSK group companies and we know the high-quality and innovative solutions that it can provide.”

RSK says that its current rate of acquisitions it will be turning over £1bn by 2025. Its most recent accounts, for the year to 5th April 2020, show turnover up 34% to £280m. [See previous report here.]

