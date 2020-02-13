RTC joins Bobcat dealer network

Tom Calton (left) and Dave Ellis of RTC Plant Services

Started in 1996 by a man with a van, RTC Plant Services is part of the RTC 1996 group that includes RTC Hire and RTC Groundcare.

RTC is now responsible for sales and service of Bobcat loaders, mini-excavators, telehandlers and attachments across its territory.

Managing director Tom Calton said: “Both I and my fellow director, Dave Ellis, who heads up the sales side, believe there are many fantastic opportunities to expand sales for Bobcat in this region in construction and rental markets as well as many other areas.”

He added: “We have four fully-equipped service vans that allow our service engineers to visit customer’s premises and work sites throughout the region. We also have Class 2 trucks and other smaller lorries. From diggers to telehandlers, there's nothing we can't service or repair. Our fully equipped service department, with time-served engineers, is more than capable of making sure that customers’ equipment is fully serviced and repaired.”

