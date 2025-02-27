Rugby star plans move into construction

Ellis Genge

Ellis Genge, the England and Bristol Bears rugby union prop forward, has enrolled on a construction project management course with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

Genge, who has played over 200 professional games and captained Leicester Tigers to their first league title in nine years, is taking steps to broaden his career prospects.

“We unfortunately don’t get paid like footballers,” Genge said, “so for 90% of players, there’s going to be work after rugby. I’ve always enjoyed working, and this course has given me the opportunity to invest in something I’m genuinely interested in. University wasn’t for me, but this route allows me to develop skills in an area I find fascinating.”

Aged 30, his interest in construction is rooted in personal connections; his father was a plumber and he has many friends in the trades. Genge has ambitions to undertake property development projects in his home city of Bristol.

Genge’s interest in the built environment was further fuelled by his experience co-owning a 49,000 sq ft gym in Leicester, a project that taught him lessons in budgeting, project management, and working with contractors. He now sees his RICS course as the next step in developing the expertise needed to grow his business ventures.

“I wish I had done this course before opening the gym,” he admitted. “We made a lot of mistakes, but learning about budgeting, contracts, and project management now will help me make better decisions in the future.”

Despite balancing the demands of professional rugby with his studies, Genge has embraced the challenge and recently achieved a perfect score on one of his course assessments. He credits his sporting background for his ability to stay disciplined and focused.

“A lot of the skills I’ve gained in rugby including leadership, communication, and work ethic, are directly transferable to this industry. It’s been an eye-opener to see just how broad and diverse surveying and construction can be.”

