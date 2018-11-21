Russell Roof Tiles wins £1m MOD supply contract

It is Russell’s largest single project in five years and the largest MOD housing scheme currently under way in the UK. A total of 917 homes are being built in two Wiltshire towns, Larkhill and Ludgershall as well as the village of Bulford. The scheme, which has an estimated completion date of spring 2020, is part of the Army Basing Programme, which involves about 4,000 British troops returning from Germany and relocating within the UK. Lovell was awarded the contract a year ago (link opens in new tab).

The development will comprise three- and four-bedroomed houses and a small number of bungalows, adapted for families that have special requirements.

Lovell Partnerships has appointed Russell Roof Tiles as the sole roofing supplier. Over the next 18 months, Russell Roof Tiles will supply tiles in two different profiles from its Commercial range - Grampian in Slate Grey and Double Roman in Terracotta.