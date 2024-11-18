Russell WBHO retained for golf hotel fit-out

The Mere hotel and golf course in Knutsford

Russell WBHO has been on site since October 2023 at the Mere Golf Resort & Spa in Knutsford, to make it a five-star resort.

The South African-owned, Manchester-based contractor has now been selected by Dubai-based Select Group for the fit-out phase.

The project involves an upgrade of the existing 87 guest rooms, adding another 30 bedrooms to the property, and a two-storey expansion of the conference venue to create space for larger events. The construction of a new golf pavilion and restaurant add to the programme along with improvements to the main building, and creating a new entrance, reception area and kitchen space.

Fairmont Cheshire at The Mere Golf Resort & Spa will be Accor’s fourth Fairmont branded property in the UK, joining Fairmont Windsor Park, Fairmont St Andrews and The Savoy, a Fairmont Managed Hotel.

Russell WBHO managing director Gareth Russell said: “Fairmont Cheshire The Mere Golf Resort & Spa will be one of the most exclusive hotel, golf and spa destinations in the north of England, so we are proud to add this extremely prestigious scheme to our portfolio.

“Securing the latest phase is a fantastic result and a testament to the strength of our working relationship with Select Group. From the outset, we have worked collaboratively to realise the client’s vision, creating the highest quality facilities that reflect the world-leading luxury Fairmont brand.”

Select Group chief executive Israr Liaqat added: “Russell WBHO’s expertise in the hotel and leisure sector resonates with the detail required to deliver our vision for this project. We are confident that the team will continue to meet our aspirations and look forward to continuing this journey with Russell WBHO to deliver a resort that will set a new standard for luxury hospitality in the region.”

