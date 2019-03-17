Sacyr picked for Tenerife airport upgrade

The €44.16m (£37.5m) project, awarded by Aena, will increase the useable space of the airport by 14,000m2 and integrating both buildings into a single terminal area.

Other aspects of the project include construction of a new, centralised security control area, changes to the passenger flow in the airport and expansion of the commercial area.

The building will also be equipped with two new entrance ramps to accommodate four new boarding gates.

The works, which will begin in April, will have a duration of around 23 months and will be carried out in phases to minimise the impact on the operation of the airport.