Sacyr wins its third US infrastructure project

The latest win involves the renovation of a section of the I75 road in the west of Florida, with a budget of nearly US$82m. The project for Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is for the reconstruction, renovation and widening of over 12km of highway at the intersection of the I75 and the SR70. It follows other highway wins in Florida.

Key aspects of the new contract include the construction of two new bridges on the I75 over the SR70 and the demolition of the existing ones. Sacyr will also carry out earthworks, drainage and pavement works as well as the installation of signage, safety barriers and lighting.

The construction subsidiary is already undertaking a US$140m road project in the country.

The first two contracts to be signed in North America are located in the State of Florida. In the county of Miami-Dade, to the south of the city of Miami, Sacyr will undertake the design and construction of three new streets and the widening of two existing streets.