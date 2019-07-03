SafwayAtlantic buys California hoist businesses

Sheedy Hoist’s inventory includes standard and counter-weightless equipment, single- and dual-car hoists from brands such as Alimak, Champion, Avro and Raxtar.

“Sheedy Hoist is a great addition to our team,” said Keith Lynch, president of SafwayAtlantic, which is part of BrandSafway.

The acquisition of the assets of Sheedy Hoist is intended to strengthen BrandSafway and SafwayAtlantic’s position on the West Coast. “The Sheedy Hoist team has advanced experience in engineering, planning and estimating as well as on-site installation, operation, maintenance support, and repair,” said Art Eunson, president of commercial and industrial at BrandSafway. “This acquisition will enhance our range and delivery of access technologies.”

Sheedy Hoist general manager Cambiz Gholamshahi added: “We’re eager to share our hoisting and motorized expertise with the BrandSafway team. This is an exciting opportunity for our employees to grow. At the same time, our customers will now be able to take advantage of a wider range of specialty products and services through BrandSafway.”

