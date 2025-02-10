Saint-Gobain completes £800m Fosroc acquisition

Fosroc now adds 20 manufacturing plants, 3,000 employees and around £400m a year in revenue to the Saint-Gobain group.

French building materials giant Saint-Gobain announced that it had agreed a deal to buy Fosroc for US $1,025 cash (c. £800m) in June 2024. It has taken until now for the transaction to complete.

Although Fosroc was a British brand originally, it had been owned by JMH Group, the vehicle of Dubai-based Scottish businessman James Hay, since 2002. Its biggest markets are India, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Its product range includes admixtures and additives for concrete and cement, adhesives and sealants, waterproofing solutions, concrete repair solutions and flooring.

Fosroc brands include Nitoproof, Nitoseal, Proofex, Supercast, Conplast and Dekguard.

Fosroc will be consolidated into Saint-Gobain’s High Performance Solutions segment.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk