Saint-Gobain produces zero-carbon flat glass

Reused cullet and green electricity contributed to the achievement of zero-carbon flat glass. Two bags of this cullet being collected from JCL Glass weighs 1 tonne so that means 900kg of CO2 has not gone into the atmosphere, says Saint-Gobain

This feat was achieved last week by using 100% recycled glass (cullet) and 100% green energy, produced from biogas and decarbonised electricity. It was implemented for one week in Saint-Gobain's flat glass manufacturing plant in Aniche, northern France.

Saint-Gobain mobilised a network of partners with the reuse of 100% cullet from end-of-life glass sourced from renovation or demolition sites and from production offcuts. The group's industrial and research teams succeeded in adjusting all of the furnace's technical parameters to this dual challenge of operating with 100% recycled material and 100% biogas, while ensuring the right optical quality of the glass.

Saint-Gobain said that the achievement is a clear demonstration of its commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. It complements the group's investment announced last year to build the world's first carbon-neutral plasterboard plant in Norway.

