Saint Gobain sells Telford pipes business

PAM produces cast iron drainage pipes

PAM Building has been acquired by Aldebaran, a French institutional investment fund, with a minority stake from Bpifrance , the French public investment bank.

PAM designs, manufactures and supplies cast iron drainage systems for residential and commercial buildings. With around 400 employees and two production sites in Telford and Bayard (France), PAM Building generated €110m in revenue in 2023.

The Telford plant was acquired by Saint-Gobain from Glynwed Foundries in 1997.

This divestment project is part of Saint-Gobain's continued business profile optimisation strategy.

