Salboy acquires £195m Manchester brewery redevelopment

The plan

The £195m scheme will comprise five separate buildings, including a 26-storey tower.

The contractor will be Domis Construction, which is partly owned by Salboy, co-founder and managing director Simon Ismail. Salboy itself is owned by Fred Done, of Betfred bookmakers fame.

Plans for the 52,700 sq ft Boddingtons site show 556 new homes for sale and rent and 31,000 sq ft of commercial and retail space.

Salboy bought the three-acre site from Realty Estates for an undisclosed price.

Domis is now set to mobilise on site in early 2023.

Simon Ismail said: “We are delighted to be the new owners of the Boddingtons site – an ideal location for urgently needed regeneration thanks to its close proximity to city centre leisure, business, higher education and transport links. The future of this site has been the subject of local speculation for too long and we are excited to mobilise construction as soon as early 2023 to bring more sought-after homes to people who want to work, live and study in Manchester.”

To date Salboy has developed more than 2,750 new homes in Manchester and Salford and has 11 schemes (collectively worth £1bn) in development or planning in the northwest, London and Cornwall. Construction at Salboy’s mixed-use Viadux scheme continues and in June 2022 the company entered a joint venture agreement with Relentless, the property development company owned by footballer-turned-pundit Gary Neville, to deliver Manchester’s St Michael’s development.

