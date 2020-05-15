Salford councillors approve £105m housing project

The blocks have been designed by Darling Architects.

Eutopia Homes has secured permission to build a pair of E-shaped blocks that will together have 500 apartments – 250 for sale and 250 for private rent.

Eutopia Homes’ acquired the two adjacent sites in two separate transactions in December 2019 with funding from Chenavari Investment Managers. Combined site area is 2.8 acres.

The development has been designed by Darling Architects.

Most of the householders will have to make do with a place on a bike rack rather than a car parking space, however. The 500 apartments will have, between them, 142 car spaces, 24 motorcycle spaces and 544 bike spaces provided, split evenly across the two blocks.

The developers are giving £850,000 towards an improved bus service to Manchester city centre.

Eutopia Homes founder and chief executive Scott Hammond said: “Coronavirus has caused a huge amount of upheaval and local authorities have been particularly hard hit by the disruption and so we are grateful to Salford City Council for its flexibility and willingness to embrace new ways of working so we could take this development forward. The council has demonstrated a speed of decision making in difficult times which is testament to the desire to attract inward investment”

“Our plans will open up the riverside through new pathways and green spaces while also providing much needed housing that can cater to a broad range of demographics thanks to the range in apartment sizes and mix of tenures. These will be high quality homes but still within reach to the local workforce price-wise.”

