Salini and Eurovia win major North Carolina highway contracts

image by Vinci

A joint venture of Salini’s Lane Construction and Eurovia’s Blythe Construction will carry out the design-build contract for the NC 540 - Triangle Expressway Southeast Extension in Raleigh. The project will extend the existing Triangle Expressway from US 401 to I-40 and is part of the larger Complete 540 project, designed to improve the highway system in the greater Raleigh area.

The project, scheduled for delivery in 2022, involves the design and construction of a six-lane, 12.8km highway and involves five million cubic metres of earthworks, construction of 29 bridges and 290,000 square metres of concrete pavement and the placement of 135,000 tonnes of hot-mix asphalt.

Lane’s individual contract is for the US$260m widening of interstate highways 77 and 40 in Iredell County from four lanes to eight for a length of 11.9km. It also involves improving connections by designing and building a new interchange. Work is slated to begin in the spring of 2019 and be completed by late 2022.