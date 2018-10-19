Salini Impregilo lands €720m Paris rail contract

Clichy Montfermeil station

The €718.8m (£645m) contract is for Lot 2 of the future Line 16, serving communities in the northern and eastern part of metropolitan Paris. Work on the contract involves the excavation of 11.1km of tunnel and the construction of stations at Aulnay, Sevran-Beaudottes, Sevran-Livry and Clichy Montfermeil, as well as related works.

Salini Impregilo will assign 20% of the value of the contract to local subcontractors and employ disadvantaged workers for 5% of the total number of hours estimated to be needed to complete the work.

In March, client Societé du Grand Paris awarded Salini Impregilo and joint-venture partner Nouvelles Générations d’Entrepreneurs won a €203m contract to extend Line 14 of the Grand Paris Express to Orly airport.