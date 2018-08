The contract is for an 18.3km-long section Widoma and Krakow, with two lanes in either direction.

Work is scheduled to take 34 months and involves the construction of 38 structures, including overpasses, bridges, animal crossings and a 2km viaduct.

The S7 will cross Poland from Gdansk in the north to Krakow in the south. The client is the General Directorate of National Roads and Motorways (GDDKiA).

Under Polish law, rival bidders have 10 days to respond to the decision.