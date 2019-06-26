Salini team’s TBM set to start on Paris tunnel

Koumba has recently been lowered into a shaft ready for work on Lot 4 of the line, which is part of the overall scheme to extend the Paris metro and rail network by 200km and 68 stations at a cost of about €35bn.

The TBM’s work will be guided by Salini Impregilo and joint-venture partner Nouvelles Générations d’Entrepreneurs (NGE). Line 14 South will improve connections and travel times between the Paris Orly Airport and the city centre by linking the airport to Line 18 of the Paris metro and the new Line 15.