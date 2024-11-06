Sama submits Birmingham PBSA plans

artist's impression of the scheme

Sama Investment Group is seeking permission to build a stepped building of four storeys, 10 storeys and 15 storeys on a brownfield site Pershore Street in Birmingham. It would provide purpose built accommodation for 301 students.

Bilal Ahmed, founder and executive chairman of Sama Investment Group, said: “Our proposals for Pershore Street will transform this vacant brownfield site to deliver a flagship scheme that will bring much-needed student accommodation to the city, while also supporting the wider growth of the area.

“This would be a great addition for the 183,000 students in Birmingham, providing much-needed, high-quality living space in the vibrant Chinese Quarter.

“Alongside supporting the continued growth of our educational institutions, the proposals for Pershore Street will help to unlock rental properties for other residents in the city.”

