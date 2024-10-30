Sany adds to UK dealer network

Sany, one of China’s biggest construction machinery manufacturers, is looking to build its market presence and support network in the UK.

Southwest Handling, already a Merlo dealer, will now also sell and service Sany machinery across Devon and west Somerset from its depot in Okehampton.

Sandhill Plant, based in Northampton, is a family-run business specialising in selling new and used construction machinery. It is an official dealer for Quadzilla and CF Moto quad bikes and the only authorised machinery re-seller for L Lynch Plant Hire & Haulage.

“Strengthening our dealer network is a key part of Sany’s growth strategy,” said Jason Periam, dealer sales manager of Sany UK. “We are excited to partner with Southwest Handling and Sandhill Plant, who both share our passion for quality and customer service. With their expertise, we are confident that our customers will benefit from enhanced local support and access to our industry-leading machinery.”

