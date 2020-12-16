Sany appoints south coast dealer

Sany service manager Neil Tilley, C&O managing director Andy Coles, C&O Construction sales manager Allan Feltham and Sany dealer development director Tony Thorpe

Dorset-based C&O Tractors is the new south coast dealer for Sany, covering Dorset, Hampshire, West Sussex and the Isle of Wight.

C&O Tractors is primarily an agricultural and horticultural equipment specialist, representing notably Massey Ferguson.

SANY excavators will be sold through C&O Construction, a division of C&O Tractors, established to serve the building, landscaping and plant hire industries.

C&O has depots in in Blandford (Dorset), Newport (Isle of Wight), Wilton (Wiltshire) and Funtingdon (West Sussex).

C&O managing director Andy Coles said: “Sany is embarking on a new chapter and we are excited to be part of this. We are looking forward to introducing the quality Sany product to our customers. Providing excellent support is at the core of our business and we will ensure that our construction customers continue to receive that with the Sany range.”

“Sany want to ensure we have regional dealers who can provide the best industry support to the customers in the area,” said Simon Zhu, Sany UK & Ireland managing director. “C&O Tractors is a partner who we believe will meet and exceed this requirement.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk