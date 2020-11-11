Sarens builds electric-powered heavylift crane

The Sarens SGC-90, nicknamed The Little Celeste, might be the world’s greenest machine capable of lifting 1,650 tonnes
While all Sarens’ other SGCs are regular hydraulic cranes, powered by diesel, the SGC-90 can be connected to the electric grid. It can even produce its own energy, by recovering and reusing the electricity it generates each time it lowers a load. When connected to the national grid, it recovers all produced energy and feeds it back, reducing energy consumption by up to 40%.
Because it runs on electricity, its operation is quiet; there are no exhaust emissions and no oil contamination risk. And with no hydraulic pumps, filters or engines, maintenance requirements are lower.
The crane’s ring diameter is 35 metres, maximum counterweight is 2,700 tonnes and maximum load moment is 99,000 tonnes. It can be configured in a variety of ways, with main boom lengths of 100, 120, and 130 metres.
The Sarens heavy duty and light jib can also be used to reach further or attain a higher hook height.
Sarens said that it already has a project already lined up for the new crane before the end of the year, but did not disclose the location.
