Sarens builds electric-powered heavylift crane

The Sarens SGC-90, nicknamed The Little Celeste, might be the world’s greenest machine capable of lifting 1,650 tonnes

While all Sarens’ other SGCs are regular hydraulic cranes, powered by diesel, the SGC-90 can be connected to the electric grid. It can even produce its own energy, by recovering and reusing the electricity it generates each time it lowers a load. When connected to the national grid, it recovers all produced energy and feeds it back, reducing energy consumption by up to 40%.

Because it runs on electricity, its operation is quiet; there are no exhaust emissions and no oil contamination risk. And with no hydraulic pumps, filters or engines, maintenance requirements are lower.

It's a clean green lifting machine

The crane’s ring diameter is 35 metres, maximum counterweight is 2,700 tonnes and maximum load moment is 99,000 tonnes. It can be configured in a variety of ways, with main boom lengths of 100, 120, and 130 metres.

The Sarens heavy duty and light jib can also be used to reach further or attain a higher hook height.

Sarens said that it already has a project already lined up for the new crane before the end of the year, but did not disclose the location.

