Scammers fleece rebar suppliers

The British Association of Reinforcement (BAR) is warning its members to step up their checks on customers before accepting orders.

Named bogus companies include: BuildNow Ltd, Atkins Group and Regal Building Supplies. The names are often similar to legitimate but completely unrelated companies. The bogus companies place orders but disappear without paying as soon as the order is delivered.

Sometimes the bogus companies ‘clone’ genuine companies. All will appear correct apart from the telephone numbers and email addresses. The clone company takes delivery of reinforcement mesh and then sells the mesh on.

BAR advises that strict vetting and due diligence procedures are undertaken. Credit insurers will not cover any loss if they believe that sufficient background checks have not been made.

BAR chairman Steve Elliott said: “These are sophisticated scams and reinforcement suppliers are strongly advised to carry out stringent checks right down to the telephone number. Be cautious if the delivery address is an isolated warehouse with no construction going on or if the priced agreed is higher than the real worth.”

He asked that the reinforcement sector continues to share information so that these bogus companies can be named and shamed.

