Scape issues PQQ for £750m regional framework

Contractors are invited to register their interest for Scape’s Midlands & East framework by completing a pre-qualification questionnaire.

The first round of assessment is expected to be done by December 2021 and chosen contractors will then be invited to tender.

The framework is expected to go live for public sector organisations in the Midlands and East of England from August 2022 for four years.

Part of the Scape Construction suite of direct award frameworks, the new framework will enable public sector organisations to accelerate the procurement of construction projects up to a value of £7.5m.

The new £750m framework will be structured into four regions as shown in the image below.

Prospective bidders can access the PQQ by visiting: www.scape.co.uk/liveprocurement.

