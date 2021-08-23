Scape names seven for £14bn construction framework

Scape, a local authority owned procurement group, has chosen Kier, Morgan Sindall, Graham, Willmott Dixon, McLaughlin & Harvey, John Sisk & Son and Mace for its revamped construction framework.

All seven contractors have been selected for England, Wales and Northern Ireland; only Morgan Sindall, Kier and McLaughlin & Harvey are on the list for Scotland, which is expected to be worth £2bn of the £14bn total.

The newly launched Scape Scotland Construction framework will be operated and managed separately by Scape Scotland.

The new frameworks replaces the organisation’s national construction and minor works frameworks, which both expire in September 2021.

A new feature of the Scape framework is a standard pricing template to provide greater transparency, while contractors also commit to 19-day (or better) payment terms for their supply chain partners.

The four-year frameworks are available for use by all public sector organisations for new-build and refurbishment projects, regardless of value, form 2021 until 2025.

Scape said that its procurers had taken into account not just the construction quality, safety, and efficiency of the contractors but also their ability to demonstrate their environmental and social value credentials. They were also required to be able to demonstrate capabilities in digital technology, platform design and ‘modern’ construction methods.

Scape Construction framework Lot 1 | England & WalesProject value: £0 - £7.5mMorgan SindallLot 2 | England & WalesProject value: £0 - £7.5mKierLot 3 | England & WalesProject value: £7.5m - £75mWillmott DixonLot 4 | England & WalesProject value: £7.5m - £75mMorgan SindallLot 5 | Northern IrelandProject value: £0 - £7.5mGrahamLot 6 | Northern IrelandProject value £7.5m - £75mMcLaughlin & HarveyLot 7 | England, Wales & Northern IrelandProject value: £75m+John Sisk & SonLot 8 | England, Wales & Northern IrelandProject value: £75m+Mace

Scape Scotland Construction framework Lot 1 | ScotlandProject value: £0 - £7.5mMorgan SindallLot 2 | ScotlandProject value: £0 - £7.5mKierLot 3 | ScotlandProject value: £7.5m+Morgan SindallLot 4 | ScotlandProject value: £7.5m+McLaughlin & Harvey

Adrian Hill, acting deputy managing director of Scape, said: “The contractors selected submitted bids of an outstanding quality and they now have an opportunity to set new standards of excellence and return significant value to the public sector from its investment.”

John Simons, acting group procurement director, said: “Our next generation of frameworks are designed to empower the public sector at a time when it is not only playing a critical role in the recovery from the pandemic, but also helping tackle our climate emergency and delivering construction projects that create value for all in society.

“We have built on more than 15 years of experience to bring in new innovations, greater control and choice so that our colleagues in the public sector can meet their increasingly complex and multi-layered objectives, whilst still allowing them to do so through our proactively managed direct award model and its foundations of rigour and compliance.”

Scape is owned by the city and county councils of Derby/shire and Nottingham/shire.

