Scape names winners of £1bn consultancy frameworks

The Scape consultancy framework is divided into three lots for Scotland and another three lots for England, Wales and Northern Ireland. They start in January 2021 and run for four years, with the option of a two-year extension.

Scape Scotland, based in Edinburgh, has its own framework because Scottish law and procurement regulation is different from the rest of the UK.

The three lots for both territories are:

Built environment, including surveying and design, project management and quantity surveying for new projects and current assets

Infrastructure, for consultancy services to support the design, delivery and maintenance of infrastructure

Place Shaping, for strategic advisory services ranging from funding advice, policy development, estate rationalisation, as well as asset, risk and development management.

The chosen groups are:

Lot Geography Service Value Organisation Lot 1 England, Wales & NI Scape Consultancy, Built Environment £350m Perfect Circle (Pick Everard, Gleeds, Aecom) Lot 2 England, Wales & NI Scape Consultancy, Infrastructure £250m Perfect Circle (Pick Everard, Gleeds, Aecom) Lot 3 England, Wales & NI Scape Consultancy, Place Shaping £100m Mace Lot 1 Scotland Scape Scotland Consultancy, Built Environment £150m Faithful & Gould Lot 2 Scotland Scape Scotland Consultancy, Infrastructure £100m Triskelion ( Arcadis, Sweco, Fairhurst) Lot 3 Scotland Scape Scotland Consultancy, Place Shaping £50m Arup

The new frameworks are an evolution of the Scape built environment consultancy services (BECS) framework, which was launched in 2016 with a quantum value of £350m. The initial iteration had Perfect Circle as the sole provider, although it engaged 335 local suppliers on the 1,000+ commissions that it undertook through the framework.

Scape chief executive Mark Robinson said: “The quality of the bids we received was simply outstanding. Our new partners for these frameworks have the capacity to be transformative for our colleagues in the public sector seeking specialist consultancy support for projects in their communities.

“We’ve evolved these services and applied the lessons learned from the hugely successful BECS framework following extensive client and industry consultation, analysis, as well as expanding the range of services clients can access. It means our new frameworks are not only hugely comprehensive but incredibly pertinent to a public sector now leading the UK’s push to build back better, build back greener and that is eager to help accelerate the economic recovery.”

