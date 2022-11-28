Scape profits collapse

Scape chief executive Mark Robinson

In the year to 31st March 2022, turnover fell 25% to £11.0m (2021: £14.7m). Pre-tax profit was down 96% to £218,000 (2021: £6.1m).

Year end cash balance was £8.97m (2021: £10.92m).

“The directors consider this to be a satisfactory performance,” wrote chief executive Mark Robinson in the annual report.

The highest paid director, presumed to be Mark Robinson, who has been chief executive since 2009, saw his remuneration cut to £350,000 last year, from £415,213 the previous year.

Scape owns 80% of Arc Property Services Partnership, which made a loss of £687,000 in the yar to 31st March 2022 on income of £2.3m. Arc’s balance sheet shows net liabilities of £3.9m, reduced from £4.8m the previous year.

A Scape spokesperson said of the results: “While these figures reflect the challenges the market faces in terms of significant cost inflation and slower public spending, they also represent a year of major investment in support of our clients and delivery partners – including our acquisitions of the Construction Waste Portal and Social Partnership Portal.

“These investments will play a major role in supporting vital regeneration initiatives across the UK as we continue to actively performance manage more than 1,600 live projects through our £19bn, net-zero ready frameworks.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk