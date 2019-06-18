Scape Venture winners named

The Venture frameworks supply multidiscipline design services, client advisory, development management and construction, civils and infrastructure services specifically to public/private partnerships and charitable organisations.

Scape Venture offers clients fully managed frameworks designed to allow privately funded projects to be delivered rapidly, with a robust governance structure and embedding the same socioeconomic benefits that its other frameworks do.

Scape says that the frameworks have been developed to assist local authority owned private companies, charities, joint venture (JV) partnerships and special purpose vehicles with projects that are privately financed.

They have also been designed to support the delivery of projects being undertaken by the privatised elements of public sector organisations and housing organisations, including the delivery of new schools which form part of a section 106 agreement.

Projects supported by Scape Venture to date include the RSPB Sherwood Forest visitor centre, the National Space Centre and the University of Cambridge Eddington Estate Management Office.

Scape’s delivery partners here are Balfour Beatty, Morgan Sindall, Robertson, Wates, Willmott Dixon, Woodhead Construction and Perfect Circle (a consortium comprising Pick Everard, Gleeds and Aecom).

Service Project value Areas covered Supplier Consultancy All project values National Perfect Circle Civil Engineering All project values National Balfour Beatty Construction Exclusive provider: All project values Scotland Robertson Construction Exclusive provider: Projects over £7.5m North England, Wales and Northern Ireland Willmott Dixon and Non-exclusive provider: Projects up to £7.5m Construction Non-exclusive provider: Projects up to £7.5m North England Woodhead Construction Construction Exclusive provider: Projects over £7.5m Central Morgan Sindall and Non-exclusive provider: Projects up to £7.5m Construction Non-exclusive provider: Projects up to £7.5m Central Woodhead Construction Construction Exclusive provider: Projects up to £7.5m London and South England Morgan Sindall Construction Exclusive provider: Projects over £7.5m London and South England Wates

Scape Group chief executive Mark Robinson said: “Our strengthened Scape Venture offering will continue to generate greater value for money and project success for privately funded projects, while creating significant and measurable social value across the United Kingdom. The delivery partners we have selected will all be supported by strong local supply chains which will ensure projects are delivered on-time and on-budget, while stimulating local economic growth by keeping the pound local.”

Steve Beechey, Wates Group strategy director and government affairs chief, said: “Scape Venture represents a pioneering approach to the procurement of privately funded projects, which has set a new standard in efficiency while incorporating the extensive local economic benefits created by public sector procurement practices. Our re-appointment to Scape Venture recognises our shared values with Scape Group to continually raise standards in the built environment and to deliver exceptional projects that come with an ambitious socioeconomic legacy.”