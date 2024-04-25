Science Museum displays first hydrogen-fired brick

the Hybrick [Michelmersh Brick Holdings]

Brick maker Michelmersh made the Hybrick using electrolytic hydrogen to fire the kiln. It claims that the manufacturer of HyBrick produces between 81% and 84% less carbon emissions than conventional brick firing.

Using renewable electricity to separate water into hydrogen and oxygen through electrolysis, the hydrogen is used instead of natural gas to power the kiln.

The process is a modification of a concept developed by John Taylor, energy projects manager at the Greater South East Net Zero Hub (GSENZH). GSENZH supported Michelmersh to secure funding from Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (as it was at the time) to conduct the feasibility study into replacing natural gas with hydrogen.

HyBrick is currently on display at the Science Museum in London, as part of its Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery exhibition, which opened on 26th March, looking at the past, present and future of energy systems.

