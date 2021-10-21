Scotland targets space

The Scottish Space Strategy sets out plans to develop a network of satellite launch sites, pursue green technologies and build on existing strengths in data analysis and research.

The plan involves collaboration between the Scottish government and its enterprise agencies, industry group Space Scotland and the Scottish Space Academic Forum. The main aims include:

positioning Scotland as a global leader for commercial space developments

establishing a range of managed launch and orbital services, supporting the largest launch capability in Europe

developing a world-leading environmental strategy for Scotland’s space industry, from reducing emissions to supporting the use of satellite data for environmental monitoring

building Scotland’s international economic opportunities through increased exports and targeted inward investment to plug critical gaps in capability

The plan was launched virtually at Expo 2020 Dubai. Business minister Ivan McKee said: “The Scottish Space Strategy demonstrates the determination of our space community to work together to deliver this ambitious agenda.

“Our aims are clear – we want to achieve a £4 billion share of the global space market, deliver a dedicated launch capability as early as next year and create 20,000 jobs in the sector by 2030. We will broaden the diversity of the sector, increase its sustainability, exports and inward investment, and enhance education to inspire the next generation of space industry workers.

“The potential is enormous. Our targets are similarly far reaching and I am confident we can achieve them.”

Chair of Space Scotland Craig Clark said: “This strategy represents a landmark in the development of the Scottish space sector and looks to build on the impressive growth and momentum the sector has demonstrated over the past decade.

“The strategy sets out a framework for growth, making Scotland an end-to-end space system provider for the rapidly expanding global market. We have a young, dynamic community of space companies and are ready to take the Scottish space sector to the next level.”

Scottish Space Academic Forum chair Professor Iain Woodhouse said: “We are fully behind this exciting initiative. It will be the new talent and scientific innovation coming out of Scottish higher education institutions that forms the bedrock of the Scottish space sector and we are ready to step up and fulfil that role to ensure the strategy is a success."

Scotland’s space sector covers a range of specialisms, from satellite and rocket manufacturers to launch facilities and research and data analysis. The number of space businesses in Scotland has increased by more than 65% since 2016 and the sector proportionately employs over twice as many people in Scotland as the rest of the UK, according to the Scottish government. Planned projects include a space hub in the Highlands.

