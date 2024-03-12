Scotland’s tender prices increased 1% in first quarter

The recently formed BCIS Scottish tender price assessment panel (STPAP) reveals that 2024 first quarter tender prices were 4% higher than in Q1 2023 and 1% higher than Q4 2023.

The panel is comprised of cost consultants from firms involved in multiple construction tenders across Scotland.

As well as reporting on quarterly and annual movement in tender prices, the panel provides commentary on conditions affecting pricing levels on construction projects.

When asked how easy it is to get contractors to tender, two of the eight panel members (25%) said that contractors are very eager to tender while one said they cannot get anyone to tender.

The panel reported a two-tiered market around appetite to tender, with smaller contractors keen to tender while larger Tier 1 contractors are quite busy and more risk averse. Single stage tendering was also reported to be less appealing to contractors.

Considering future work, three panel members said that their pipeline of projects going to tender within the next 12 months had reduced slightly, three said it was unchanged, and two said it had increased slightly.

Panellists said budget freezes in the public sector, including a recent decision by the Scottish government to freeze all new NHS construction projects for two years, are having an effect on the industry, although they said work remains available.

An NHS Scotland spending review is expected at the end of March, which panellists believe should help clarify maintenance and renewal budgets.

Beyond domestic logistics challenges reported by respondents, which include availability of labour and skills shortages, the potential inflationary effects of events in the Red Sea are also being monitored.

While panellists said they have not yet seen direct impacts of the attacks on the supply of construction materials, they confirmed uncertainty associated with the increased timeframes for shipping.

As construction cost increases have calmed, panellists agreed that there has been a clear shift towards fewer mechanisms used to share the risk of inflation.

The majority of respondents said they are experiencing faster price increases in mechanical and electrical (M&E) work compared with building work, with reference to a lack of capacity, particularly of skilled labour and escalating materials prices.

While half of respondents said they hadn’t experienced differential movement between regions in Scotland, among those that had, the Highlands & Islands continue to be highlighted as seeing higher tender pricing levels.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk