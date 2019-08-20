Scott Parnell opens Leeds branch

Scott Parnell's Leeds facility

Leeds becomes Scott Parnell’s fifth branch. Dave Scott and Steve Parnell opened their first outlet in Witham, Essex in 2012 and subsequently opened branches in Romford, Milton Keynes and Aberdare in Wales.

Scott Parnell Leeds will be headed up by the company's northern regional director, Steven Holroyd. He said: "The addition of our Leeds depot is a really exciting development for the whole Scott Parnell team. As the business continues to grow and develop, it will enable us to finely tune our service across, not only the north of England, but the whole of the UK."

Scott Parnell is an exclusive provider of various Network Rail-approved products, including ArcoSystem, TouchSafe and the recently launched postmix alternative, Techno-Crete. It also has a water management subcontractor service, Scott Parnell Water Management Ltd.

