Scottish civils workloads fall for fourth quarter in a row

Figures released today by the Scottish branch of the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) show work continuing to slow and no brightening of future prospects.

CECA Scotland is therefore hoping for some good news in the forthcoming Scottish government budget statement on 12th December 2018.

The Civil Engineering Contractors Association quarterly Workload Trends Survey indicates that workloads in Scotland fell for a fourth successive quarter, order books continue to remain negative and that many firms expect workloads to continue to fall even further over the next year. 91% of Scottish firms also reported a rise in costs.

The Scottish results are in sharp contrast with the rest of the UK where civils contractors have reported that growth continues and outlook remains positive, with almost a third anticipating increased workloads over the next year.

Grahame Barn, chief executive of CECA Scotland, said: “These latest figures show there is no end in sight to the downward spiral in Scottish infrastructure workloads. As the Scottish government consider their budget for the year ahead, we would urge decisive action to halt the decline and restore confidence in the civil sector.

“Investment in infrastructure is vital to Scotland’s future economic success and prosperity and we will be meeting with government ministers in the weeks ahead to press for the extra investment needed now and for the future.”