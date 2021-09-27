Scottish construction boss gets seven-year ban

The Insolvency Service has published the details of the case involving Cristina Angelica Tasca of Arbroath (date of birth 1st April 1994) and the company Angel Tas Limited (company number SC579953).

The court heard that Angel Tas Limited was incorporated in October 2017 and that Cristina Angelica Tasca (27), from Arbroath, was appointed the director. The company provided construction services for domestic buildings, specialising in plastering and rendering.

Angel Tas began to miss obligatory tax payments in 2019 and, after failing to respond to repeated requests for payment, the tax authorities petitioned the courts to wind-up the construction company. The courts wound up the company on 30th December 2019 before a liquidator was appointed.

The Insolvency Service said that, despite the liquidator’s numerous requests, Cristina Tasca failed to provide any company accounts or records. This meant the liquidator was unable to establish the purpose of more than £716,000 worth of expenditure, including cash withdrawals of £16,000 from the company’s bank.

The liquidators were also unable to confirm whether the receipts of nearly £700,000 were a true representation of all the company’s sales.

Following an investigation by the Insolvency Service, the case was heard in Forfar Sheriff Court on 7th July 2021 before Sheriff J Martin-Brown, where Cristina Tasca was disqualified for seven years, effective from 27th July 2021.

The disqualification prevents Cristina Tasca from directly or indirectly becoming involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company without the permission of the court.

Rob Clarke, chief investigator of the Insolvency Service, said: “All directors have a duty to ensure their companies maintain proper accounting records. This includes delivering them to the office-holder in the event of an insolvency.

“For failing to account for all of Angel Tas’ transactions, it is impossible to determine whether Cristina Tasca has performed her duties properly or is using a lack of documentation as a cloak for impropriety.”

