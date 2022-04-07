Scottish glass firm expands

Gary Thorn

The manufacturer has fitted out and moved into an 8,400 sq ft factory close to its previous 4,200 sq ft premises in Cumbernauld’s Tannoch Place, which it has now let.

The expansion, which comes on the back of a series of contract wins is being followed by the opening of a new showroom this month.

Gary Thorn, Cube Glass founder and managing director, said: “We had originally planned to extend to meet increasing demand, but the opportunity to buy the new premises arose at just the right time.

“It has all been funded from company resources, without any outside investment, and the fit-out – including the showroom, meeting rooms, air-conditioned offices – make the new premises like a brand-new factory. I have to thank Senior Architectural Systems, Metal Technology and Schüco, who contributed elements such as windows and doors.

“We have also invested £170,000 on a new CNC [computer numerical control] machine which will greatly streamline and accelerate the manufacturing process, allowing us to improve productivity, accuracy and further satisfy client needs.”

The new showroom will feature supplier products such as sliding and bifold doors, curtain walling and windows, as well as the full range of entrance doors by French manufacturer Bel’M.

Most of the company’s sales are made to major companies such as CCG, Cruden, CM Steel, Clark Contracts and Morris & Spottiswood. It is nearing completion of a major contract at Heriot Watt University in Edinburgh to replace windows and doors in a contract worth more than £1.2m.

Turnover to October last year was £3.4 million, up from £3 million the previous year and Thorn is predicting £3.5m for this year while accounting for investment costs. The firm employs 14 full time staff and two apprentices, and is currently recruiting to sustain growth.

The company focuses on curtain walling, doors, windows, glass roofing systems and shop fronts as well as bullet-, bomb- and blast-resistant glass.

