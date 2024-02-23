Scottish house-builder pivots to bungalows

Muir's bungalows

While bungalows have been in decline among house-builders in recent years, Muir Homes has decided to buck the trend.

In 2000, bungalows accounted for 6.9% of all new-build completions in England. By 2020, this figure had dropped to just 1.2%, despite rising demand from aging downsizers. Scotland shows a similar trend.

In recent times, most housing developers have tended to prioritise multiple-storey houses to maximise profit margins.

However, Muir Homes’ new Deer Pines development in Stanley in Perthshire will be different – more than a fifth of the development will be single-storey.

Muir has based its new strategy on simple demographics – an aging population means more people struggling with stairs.

According to National Records for Scotland, in the 1971 census, more than 25% of the population was under the age of 15 with only 12% aged 65 or over. In the 2021 census this had flipped to be more than 20% of the population being 65 or over, and just 15% being under the age of 15.

Muir Group chief executive Martin Smith said: “Scotland’s changing demographics have been clear to see for some time now and with more and more interest in bungalows we are taking a strategic decision to build more of them going forward.

“Understandably, mature groups and even young families are now shifting towards single-storey homes due to ease of accessibility or indeed, just trend-setting. We believe that our developments thrive when we create homes that attract a wide range of groups that quickly establish and evolve into a vibrant and sustainable community.

“Our new development in Perthshire will buck the trend of most homebuilders across Scotland, not only for its availability of bungalows, but also because of the focus on the environment and ensuring homes are fit for the future.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk