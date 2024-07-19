Scottish quality initiative gets 100th subscriber

Andrew McCafferty, director and head of architecture at Austin-Smith:Lord

Design practice Austin-Smith:Lord is the 100th organisation to the Construction Quality Improvement Collaborative (CQIC), an initiative that seeks to improve construction quality in Scotland by exchanging best practice.

Others that have already committed to the charter include public sector bodies, consultants, representative organisations, trade associations, architects, engineers, contractors and suppliers.

Andrew McCafferty, director and head of architecture at Austin-Smith:Lord, said: “We have demonstrated our commitment to improving construction quality by signing up to the CQIC’s campaign. The vision and values in the charter are already well embedded in Austin-Smith:Lord’s core values and therefore making the commitment was the natural thing to do.

“The work of the CQIC to encourage a cultural shift to one where quality is central to all decision making, is so important for the sector in Scotland.”

Colin Campbell, associate director at Scottish Futures Trust and co-chair of the CQIC, added: “We are delighted to have reached the milestone of 100 organisations to the charter and we welcome Austin-Smith:Lord to the cause. As an architectural practice it has a vital role to play in the delivery of quality on sites and it is marvellous that the firm and its employees have committed to the charter in a declaration of how important quality is.

“Whilst 100 commitments is a great achievement, we are conscious that we have a long way to go if we are to achieve our aim of a sustainable construction quality culture across the whole of Scotland, but the campaign is gathering momentum and support in all parts of the sector.”

