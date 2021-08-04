Scottish quarry opts for biofuels

Advance Construction Scotland will be amongst the first groundworks civil engineering business in the UK to use the resulting ‘green’ aggregates from SandandStone.

The agreement with Green Biofuels is designed to ensure that its remediation and aggregate projects are delivered with minimal environmental impact and carbon emissions. SandlandStone will use Green D+ HVO – hydro-treated vegetable oil – which is claimed to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 90%, NOx by up to 30% and particulates by up to 85% compared to conventional fuels. Its use in machinery that digs, grades and processes aggregates will lower the embodied carbon of the final products, said SandlandStone, resulting in a low-carbon green product.

SandandStone estimates it will extract, process and distribute 250,000 tonnes per year. The stones extracted during remediation are used in construction projects across Scotland, the North of England, London, and Essex.

The remediation site has also adopted a network of rail and shipping freight, significantly reducing road transport.

Advance Construction Scotland has already signed up as a client of SandandStone to purchase the aggregates for its various projects.

William Tebbit and Georgina Duncan

Georgina Duncan, director at SandandStone, said: “We’re proud to be the first provider of green aggregates. As the construction industry is becoming increasingly aware of its environmental impact, we provide a solution for companies that demand sustainability across supply chains.

“Our partners, Green Biofuels, have collaborated closely with us to make this happen. Their genuine concern for the environment and air quality has led them to creating market-leading solutions which we are very happy to have at our disposal.”

William Tebbit of Green Biofuels added: “Businesses that are helping to lower the emissions of entire supply chains are doing the right thing for our planet. SandandStone is already making a huge difference to local air quality by using low emission solutions today, and by supporting other construction companies in their own green efforts, SandandStone’s work will have long reaching benefits for the environment. Green Biofuels is proud to be partnered with SandandStone in their mission to bring greater sustainability to the construction industry.”

